Russia Alexei Mordashov was a super-rich pro-Western businessman, now he is the target of Western sanctions – Such is the oligarch who has perhaps the most destructive in the war

Steel billionaire Alexei Mordashov considers himself an independent businessman, but the EU says he is the backbone owner of, among other things, TV channels that have sought to destabilize Ukraine by spreading Russia’s message.

What is the price of disappointment? Super rich steel billionaire Alexei Mordashov at least hundreds of millions of dollars.

Financial magazine The Wall Street Journal according to an extensive article, Mordashov estimated at the end of December that his son would not Nikita and Kirill not ready to continue the operations of his mining company. So he asked them to transfer the shares back to themselves.

A couple of months later, at the end of February, Mordashov was in a hurry to transfer the shares away from himself again. President of Russia Vladimir Putin had launched a large-scale offensive war in Ukraine. Mordashov transferred $ 1 billion in shares to the mother of his children Marina Mordašoville. Later that day, the EU froze his assets and Mordashov became the richest oligarch on the EU’s sanctions list.

But who exactly is he and why did he end up on the sanctions list?

Mordashov owns 77 percent of Russian steel giant Severstal. The company is one of the world’s largest steel producers and has sales around the world, especially in Europe, according to the financial magazine Wall Street Journal. The value of Mordashov’s personal property is a financial newspaper Forbesin according to $ 18.2 billion.

When the European Union put Mordashov on the sanctions list, it said Mordashov was “benefiting from his contacts with Russian decision-makers”. Both the EU and Britain have imposed sanctions on Mordashov.

Mordashov himself has claimed that he has never been close to politics and does not understand how the sanctions imposed on him will help resolve the “conflict”.

Mordashov was born in the industrial city of Cherepovets in the then Soviet Union. His parents were steel mill workers.

Alexei got to study engineering and economics in Leningrad in the 1980s.

When he graduated, he returned to his hometown and became a finance manager at a steel mill, which was later christened Severstal. Forbesin he acquired shares in that plant in order to prevent them from falling into outside hands.

HS published a personal story about Mordashov in the spring of 2013. At that time, the world had not yet seen the conquest of Crimea or Russia’s hostilities in Syria.

According to the story, Mordashov became one of Russia’s billionaires at the beginning of the millennium. He also held positions of trust in society, as he was known as a second-generation “Putin” oligarch – a financier with a working relationship with the country’s president. Vladimir Putin.

He rose to the attention of the outside world in 2006, when Severstal announced that it would become the world’s largest steel producer by acquiring the European metal giant Arcelor. After six months of fighting, Mordashov finally lost the race to an Indian billionaire To Lakshmi Mittal.

Mordashov has also had time to establish relations with Finland. At the end of 2007, the Finnish forestry company UPM and Severstal had time to announce a letter of intent to build a pulp mill for Mordashov’s home communities. In the end, there was nothing left of the project because of the recession.

Published by HS in December 2007 according to the news Mordashov knows UPM’s CEO Jussi Pesonen from years ago.

In December 2007, UPM’s President and CEO Jussi Pesonen (right) and the owner of the Russian Sveza Group, Alexei Mordashov, said they were planning to build a pulp mill, sawmill and sheet metal mill in Russia. The total value of the project is over one billion euros.

Mordashov is also a member of the former Prime Minister of Finland Esko Ahon to acquaintances. Aho told HS in late March that he had been in contact with three oligarchs against sanctions for more than 20 years. One of them is Mordashov.

“I get to know you best Viktor Vekselbergin and Alexei Mordashov, owned by Severstal [kaivos- ja metalliyhtiö] products passed through the world to Finland. I met him regularly. Also Pyotr Avenia I met every now and then, but not nearly as closely as Vekselberg and Mordashov, ”Aho told HS in March.

Alexei Mordashov (second from left) at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2018. Next to him is Esko Aho, the former Prime Minister of Finland and a member of the Board of Sberbank. On the right, Sergei Ivanov, the former head of Russia’s presidential administration.

Over the years, Mordashov managed to amass a huge fortune.

Of the European companies, he has acquired a significant stake in the travel agency Tu. British newspaper Guardian reported in early March that the Mordashov family owns 34 percent of the subsidies.

Mordashov has tended to be an apolitical businessman holding the Kremlin at arm ‘s length, describes a person close to Mordashov interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The steel oligarch has been at least somewhat westward-oriented.

Indeed, the Wall Street Journal describes Mordashov as the most destructive in the war of aggression launched by Putin.

Mordashov speaks fluent English and German, and he lobbied for Russia’s accession to the WTO.

He also paid, for example, 200 of his employees to study at the School of Economics in England.

Steel Billionaire Mordashov has called the war in Ukraine a “tragedy for two brother nations” and hoped the “bloodshed” would end soon.

However, the European Union, which has imposed sanctions on Mordashov, has not been convinced that the oligarch’s actions would promote peace.

According to the Guardian, the EU considers Rossiya Bank, in which Mordashov has financial interests, to be the “personal bank” of high-ranking Russian leaders who have benefited from the occupation of Crimea.

In addition, the media companies in which Mordashov has invested have helped to destabilize the situation in Ukraine through TV channels broadcasting the Russian message.

Sanctions have already hit Mordashov’s business. His majority-owned steel company, Severstal, has suffered from financial sanctions payment difficulties.

Sanctions with it, the property of the oligarchs in the west has been confiscated and frozen. For example, the oligarchs’ yachts have been targeted by the authorities because of sanctions.

Mordashov owns two yachts registered in the Cayman Islands. Of these, the 142-meter-long Nord, valued at $ 500 million, has sailed from Seychelles to Russia to Vladivostok since its owner came under sanctions, financial media reports Business Insider.

Instead, the smaller, $ 27 million-laden Lady M, ended up in the hands of the Italian authorities in the port city of Imperia in early March.

Italy has also confiscated a holiday home owned by Mordashov on the island of Sardinia.

Read more: A name “that should never be seen anywhere” – Documents and a source interviewed by HS reveal how a network of billions has turned to Tapiola in Espoo, leading to Vladimir Putin

Read more: The oligarch armed with Russia has a strange villa island in Finland

Read more: Esko Aho kept in touch with the three oligarchs subject to sanctions for more than 20 years – “Interaction was also beneficial for Finland”

Read more: Severstal could become the first victim of Western sanctions – Russian steel giant sways on the brink of insolvency, including coal company Suek in trouble

Read more: Italy seizes a vacation home in Sardinia, one of Russia’s richest men

Correction 25.4.2022 at 10: At the beginning of the story, millions and billions were written at the beginning.