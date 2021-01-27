Russia agreed to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3) on its own terms – the treaty will be extended for five years. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov, reports RIA News…

“On our terms: for five years without preconditions, without any additions and any“ appendages ”,” the diplomat said.

The decision to extend the treaty, according to Ryabkov, “gives a significant margin of time for in-depth negotiations with the United States on strategic security.” It is reported that the parties exchanged notes fixing the agreements, and the Federation Council recommended ratifying this decision.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced the start of work on the extension of the missile treaty between Moscow and Washington. “I can only say that experts are actively working in this direction. This is a practical work, and it started, ”she said.

On January 22, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the US authorities are in favor of extending the missile treaty with Moscow for five years.

The Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty was signed in 2010 by the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama. Its term expires in February 2021.