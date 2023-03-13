Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin announced Russia’s agreement to extend the grain deal for 60 days

Russia does not object to another extension of the grain deal after its expiration. Moscow’s consent to this decision was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, his words are reported by RIA News.

The diplomat stressed that we are talking about an extension of only 60 days. He said that the consultations on the further action of the “Black Sea Initiative” in Geneva were not easy.

“Our further position will be determined depending on the real – not in words, but in deeds – progress in the normalization of our agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Togliatti-Odessa pipeline,” Vershinin said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that at the moment only the Ukrainian part of the grain deal is being implemented effectively, and the export of agricultural products from Russia is blocked by unilateral sanctions of the West. According to her, Moscow’s position on the issue of its extension is known and has not changed.