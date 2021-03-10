Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator, slowed down the Twitter service in the country as of Wednesday due to “systematic non-compliance“by the social network of the demands to remove prohibited content in Russia.

The slowdown of the Twitter service “it will affect 100% of mobile devices and 50 of fixed ones“the regulator said in a statement.

“The technical capabilities exist to slow down the operation of Twitter. The slowdown has already begun,” Rokomnadzor deputy director Vadim Subbotin told the Interfax agency.

According to the regulator, Twitter was sent more than 28,000 requests, many of them reiterated, to remove posts and links prohibited by Russian law.

To this day, Roskomnadzor added, the social network hosts 3,168 entries with prohibited information, of which 2,569 incited minors to suicide, 450 with child pornography and 149 on drug use.

“In the event that Twitter continues to ignore the requirements of the law, measures will continue to be adopted in accordance with the reaction regulations, until blocking“, warned the regulator.

Vladimir Putin’s government demands the removal of prohibited content on the social network. Photo: Reuter.

Subbotin indicated that the legal grounds for blocking Twitter already exist in Russia, but pointed out that “for now” the authorities are refraining from adopting this measure, which did not exclude that they could be applied to other social networks.

He explained that the slowdown of the Twitter service concerns the publication of photos and videos, and not text messages, and that this will continue if the prohibited content is not removed.

In addition, Russian law penalizes the violation of the rule that requires the removal of prohibited content with fines of between 800,000 and 8 million rubles (10,750 and 108,000 dollars, respectively).

And in the event of a repeat offense, the fine may rise to 20% of the annual turnover of the offending company.

“There is no desire to block anythingBut taking steps to force these companies to comply with our laws is fully justified, “Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone press conference commenting on Roskomnadzor’s actions against Twitter.

With information from EFE.

JPE