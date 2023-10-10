Ignazio La Russa against Report. The president of the Senate lashes out against the Raitre broadcast which aired on Sunday. “They took over my father’s tomb and I still have to understand how they managed to enter the chapel, which is locked” and “accusing him of having asked for votes from a bandit from Caltanissetta to get votes for Forza Italia, my father rather they shot themselves in order not to ask for votes for Forza Italia… if there was such a thing, do you think that the judiciary wouldn’t open at least one file, wouldn’t question him, wouldn’t give him a warrant? Nothing of all this: shame! Disgusting slanderers!”, says La Russa, guest of ‘It’s always Cartabianca’ on Rete 4.

“When they talk about my father I get angry, he is the most honest person there was. Disgusting slanderers! In 110 years he has never been reached, not just by a notice of warranty but not even by a touch on legal issues”, continues La Russa. “When my family touches me, even going to the cemetery, I don’t feel so calm…”.

“I believe that Rai should make all the footage available to me and to the Supervisory Authority. Since I am about to sue them, I would like it to emerge what they have or have not put on the air”, he adds.

“They asked me 17 questions via email, I answered those questions. You reply if we’re both live, otherwise I end up answering and you then edit whatever you want. He didn’t fool me, I gave him the answers sent beautiful people like that and couldn’t do what they usually do. I put myself on an equal footing”, continues the president of the Senate, adding that “I told my lawyers to study everything carefully, we will ask for the complete footagewe’ll see if Rai will give it to us but they will probably create smoke screens.”