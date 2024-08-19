One more Rai journalist targeted by Russia. Maria Zakharova’s ire sparkedspokesman for Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, this time it’s a report by Ilario PiagnerelliRaiNews24 correspondent in Ukraine.

After the case of Tg1 journalists Battistini and Traini – against whom the Russian FSB has opened a criminal case accusing them of “illegally crossing the border” with Russia to film in Sudzha, in the Kursk region -, Zakharova lashes out at the reporter for interviewing a Ukrainian soldier who was wearing a Nazi symbol. A symbol that, Piagnerelli himself explained in a post on X, the correspondent had not noticed until the broadcast of the report.

Meanwhile, Fratelli d’Italia has come to the journalist’s defense, speaking of a “ridiculous scene, namely Maria Zakharova giving journalism lessons”, renewing its solidarity with the state TV journalists who have been accused in recent days. “The accusations against Rai journalists are simply unacceptable”, the Democratic Party wrote, intervening in the case.

“From the point of view of journalism, these pseudo-reporters can only be described as traitors to the profession who have stooped to participate directly in the fabrication and dissemination of Ukronazi propaganda,” writes Zakharova on Telegram, speaking about the SS symbol that appeared in the Rai report and who in another post accuses the Italian media of being Kiev’s megaphones waiting for “the official reaction from Rome.”

“The competent authorities are authorized to legally assess the actions of foreign media correspondents who enter the sovereign territory of Russia bypassing established procedures. At the same time, it should be noted that criminal cases have already been opened against some of these foreign media representatives for illegally crossing the state border,” he further states.

“What Ilario Piagnerelli calls ‘pro-Russian propaganda’ is anti-fascist propaganda, passed down to us by our ancestors, who at the cost of their lives liberated the world. Yes, we promote the fight against fascism and Nazism. And we will always promote it!”, writes the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in another post, where she speaks of “vile informational aid from the Italian media to the neo-Nazis of Kiev”.

Piagnerelli’s explanation

“I grew up with a partisan grandfather, one of the real ones, who today would have no doubts in distinguishing between invaded and invader, between those who resist and those who occupy. I was educated in the values ​​of the Constitution. I deeply regret having given voice, even if for a few seconds, to a Ukrainian soldier who only after the broadcast of the report I noticed wearing a patch with a Nazi symbol”, writes the journalist Piagnerelli on X explaining what was broadcast.

“There exists in Italy – continues the Rai correspondent – a network of pro-invasion profiles linked to Moscow, which dedicates its resources to discrediting my work and that of other correspondents. They feign dismay, but they have found in that image a formidable argument for anti-Ukrainian propaganda”.

“The one that just ended – he says – was my fifteenth trip to Ukraine. In two and a half years I have produced dozens of reports and hundreds of live broadcasts. Among the European public services, Rai is probably the one that is reporting the conflict with the greatest assiduity. Our reports are often distributed in Eurovision. This is also why we are subjected to attacks, such as the very recent ones that followed Stefania Battistini’s world scoop. Our work will continue to be free from conditioning and characterized by the utmost rigor”, concludes the Rai journalist.

FdI: “No to journalism lessons from Russia”

Meanwhile, Fratelli d’Italia defends the Italian journalist at the center of the attacks. “Russia continues with an unacceptable attitude towards Rai. After the announced measure against journalists Battistini and Traini, today we have to witness a ridiculous scene, namely Maria Zakharova giving journalism lessons regarding an interview with Ilario Piagnerelli. If we were not in such a dramatic context, it would be laughable, instead we are forced to register yet another threat to public service and the right to correct information. We renew our solidarity with journalists Battistini, Traini and Piagnerelli”, declared the Fratelli d’Italia members of the Rai Oversight Commission.

Pd: “Accusations against Rai journalists unacceptable”

The Democratic deputy Stefano Graziano, leader of the Democratic Party in the Rai Oversight Commission and the Defense Commission, also intervenes in the case. “The accusations leveled by the Russian Interior Ministry against Rai journalist Stefania Battistini, cameraman Simone Traini and Rainews 24 correspondent Ilario Piagnerelli – he writes in a note – are simply unacceptable. We express once again our unconditional solidarity with these good information professionals and our thanks for the work carried out in a difficult theater of war. In democratic countries the press is free, it is not at the service of the powerful of the day who has every interest in sugarcoating reality and above all it is not the object of threats, more or less veiled, from government officials, as they would seem to come from the Kremlin. And we do not accept lessons, especially from the right, on which side we should take”, the words of the Democrat.