Russia After the corona break, the first Allegro train from St. Petersburg to Finland carried only 17 passengers – HS jumped on board and interviewed them

First For almost two years, the Allegro train departed from St. Petersburg’s Finnish station on Sunday for a festive trip.

A Russian orchestra called the Baltic Wind played the station on the international pier by a St. Petersburg composer Andrei Petrovin The march of Husaar. A separate waiting area for Allegro passengers was decorated with balloons.

The pier flocked to the media, reporting at least on the long-awaited start of Finnish train traffic in Russia. Employees from the border guard and customs also said they were happy to return to Allegro.

Orchestra the tunes propelled Allegro on a journey at 11 a.m. Russian time. There was princely space in the Allegro, as the seven-car train had only 17 passengers, according to conductors.

There seemed to be more employees than passengers, such as the conductors of VR’s and Russia’s railways and the border authorities of both countries.

The majority of Allegro’s passengers have traditionally been Russian, but Finland continues to restrict Russian travel to Finland due to the poor corona situation in its eastern neighbor.

The Russian Sputnik coronary vaccine has not yet been approved in Finland or elsewhere in the European Union, so Russians are required to have a certificate of a negative PCR test or a coronary heart disease within six months.

Fare were satisfied and relieved when train traffic between Finland and Russia started. Alegro represented almost all the groups for which Finland allows entry from Russia for the time being.

For example, dual citizens who travel for various necessary reasons, such as property owners, as well as Business Travelers in certain fields can enter Finland. Russian tourists are not yet allowed into Finland.

A Moscow-based beauty entrepreneur Ljubov Fortova had left Moscow at 5.45 by Sapsan train and changed Allegro in St. Petersburg. He traveled to his lakeside property in Punkaharju for the first time in more than a year and a half.

In Finland, Russians who own real estate are allowed to come across the border to maintain and repair their real estate if there is a necessary need for it.

Fortova planned to stay in Punkaharju for a week to fix the places. Another year-old Christmas tree was still waiting for him at the villa, which he had not had time to clean up when the pandemic suddenly closed the borders and messed up the cottage plans.

“Really nice to get on the train. The Tolstoy train would be even more comfortable. Sometimes we have traveled from Moscow to Finland by car, which takes 13 hours. ”

St. Petersburg Vladimir Bolychev At the invitation of a Finnish employer, he traveled to Vaasa to get acquainted with the work of a meat cutter as a subcontractor of Finnish meat processing companies.

Bolytev, who worked in St. Petersburg for 40 years as a meat cutter, said he was looking for new challenges in his career.

“Honestly, above all, salary is of interest. That would be three times that of a Russian. ”

If all goes well with the study visit, Bolytšev will have a move to Finland and a permanent job in Vaasa.

Nearly there was at least one Finnish passenger on the empty train. Project engineer Heikki Nurminen returned home with Allegro from Lahti on a business trip from Russia.

Nurminen had been in Vologda selling Finnish know-how to Russian sawmill companies. The outing a week ago had been broken by plane, but he wanted to return by train to save time and effort.

Nurminen praised the convenience of train travel but regretted the vaccination policy between the countries. The EU vaccination certificate is not valid in Russia and Sputnik in Finland, because Russia and the EU have not yet recognized each other’s vaccines.

Nurminen, who travels to Russia quite often, said he was considering taking Russia’s Sputnik as the third corona vaccine to get a Russian corona passport, or qr code. It would facilitate business travel.

St. Petersburg pharmacy student Nikol-Maria Fyodorova read her lecture notes on the train on her way to Helsinki for a week with her Finnish boyfriend.

During the pandemic, a dual citizen of Cyprus and Russia had traveled by bus.

To facilitate travel between the countries, he has taken a full series of vaccines, Sputnik, as well as the first dose of Pfizer and Biontech.

JunaN had also been chosen by many Russians who crossed the border and vice versa. The train connection made it much easier to see those close to you.

Imatra health center doctor Baira Reef had recently received a message of grief from his hometown of Elista, in the Republic of Kalmykia: his father had died. The reef had flown through Peter to the funeral. He was the only passenger to board the train from Vyborg on Sunday morning.

Head of a cleaning company in St. Petersburg Anna in turn, he traveled to Finland to see a doctor and a Finnish friend. He did not want to say his last name but regretted Allegron’s higher prices. Before the trip got the cheapest at around 30 euros or even less, now a one-way ticket costs at least 59 euros.

VR: n Russian traffic manager Viktoria Hurrin according to him, ticket sales have started nicely, although there is still plenty of room on the trains.

Before the pandemic, the Allegrot was even sold out at the turn of the year and summer seasons, and it was difficult to get tickets for them in some places.

On Sunday, Allegro also found a completely new pandemic worker, Adviser of the South Karelia Social and Health District Exote. He instructed passengers on how to apply for a possible corona test in Finland.

Russia’s interest rates have improved slightly in recent days, but vaccine coverage remains weak: only 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, about 29,900 new infections were registered in Russia, the lowest daily reading since mid-October. The total number of infections exceeded ten million on Sunday.

Pandemian due to the travel restrictions caused by the Allegro, Allegro returned to service on a reduced frequency on two pairs of trains. There are two Allego shifts daily in both directions in the morning and afternoon.

Before the stop of train traffic between Finland and Russia in March last year, there were four services in both directions. The supply of shifts is to be increased as restrictions ease and demand grows.

For the time being, the Russian government has decided that only Finnish and Russian citizens can travel in Allegro. Various restrictions require passengers to be punctual, as citizens of other countries are also allowed to travel in air traffic between Finland and Russia.

All Finnish citizens can travel to Russia. A negative PCR test within two days is required.

The return of the Tolstoy train between Helsinki and Moscow will be decided later together with the Russian railways.