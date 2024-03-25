The brutal terrorist attack on a Russian concert hall near Moscow, with a death toll of more than 100, including some children, was claimed by the Islamic State, or Isis. The macabre attack is, in some ways, a reminder of Vladimir Putin's rise to power. Putin became the incarnation of Russian “manhood” as prime minister in 1999, when he launched a war against Muslim Chechens demanding independence.

The war was the deadliest conflict in Europe since 1945, with tens or hundreds of thousands of civilians killed. Muslims in this part of the world have never forgotten: they have been Putin's enemy ever since, seeking revenge with several terrorist attacks against his regime, including in Moscow in 2002 and Belsan in 2004. A permanent Muslim war in the Caucasus has never stopped since the Putin's army occupied Chechnya.

It is not surprising, then, that the Isis attack comes days after Putin's so-called “re-election”. The Muslim guerrillas thus intended to remind Putin of when and how it all began. Putin would prefer to forget and continue pretending that everything is normal and under control in Russia. Furthermore, by pretending to submit to an election that was little more than a performative sham, Putin is trying to make people believe that Russia is a democracy. He may even believe in this illusion.

However, Potemkinism, not democracy, is actually Russia's true ideology. Grigory Potemkin, minister to Catherine II in 1787, is said to have set up models of prosperous villages along the empress's route through Russian settlements. These claims may be closer to legend than truth, but they are significant. Did Putin's Staged Suffrage Scenes Mislead the Russian Public? We can't say, since the ballots are pure fiction, the media is controlled by the state, and dissidents from Boris Nemtsov to Alexei Navalny are being murdered.

Many European and American observers believe that Russia is destined to remain under the rule of tyrants, with no hope of becoming a liberal democracy. According to these self-proclaimed experts, tyranny is Russia's natural regime, adapted to its unique soul. To support this position, which is both relativistic and despicable to the Russian people, they are quick to cite writers like Dostoevsky, who, in his time, was the spokesman for what is now known as Slavophilia. Putin has picked up the baton from this mythology that Russians are not like the rest of us. The doctrine asserts that the Russian soul differs from that of the West, that Russians are indifferent to individualism and freedom and are instead subjects of a civilization rooted in the inimitable rituals of Russian Orthodoxy.

The falsely enlightened or hypocritical enthusiasts of this school of thought are careful in their selection of facts and authors, however. Instead of Dostoevsky, they could cite several great writers, philosophers and poets who saw Russia's destiny as rooted in liberal individualism and democracy. Just look at Chekhov the humanist, Tolstoy the pacifist, and more recently the writer and journalist Vassili Grossmann, the poet Anna Akhmatova and the poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, and the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov. All prestigious and accomplished Russian writers, they consistently condemned Slavophilia and any concept of voluntary servitude.

If we look back at Russian history, there is also little evidence of continued despotism. At the end of the 19th century, when Tsar Alexander III abolished serfdom, and then when Pyotr Stolypin, head of government from 1906 to 1911, began to modernize the country, Russia seemed neither different nor backward. When World War I was approaching, the general view in Russia and Europe was that Russia would join the European side; its economic development was then comparable to that of Germany. The 1917 revolution was led by Alexander Kerensky, a social democrat open to Western ideas, before being deposed by the bloodthirsty Lenin.

From 1986, when Mikhail Gorbachev began laying the foundations of his humanist socialism, all of Moscow was engaged in free dialogue, debating day and night in public squares as well as on radio and television. This liberal hope was almost fulfilled during Boris Yeltsin's presidency. He abolished the Soviet Union, restored independence to previously annexed peoples, privatized the economy and freed the media. When the authentic history of the Russian people is written, Yeltsin's fundamental role must be highlighted. Unfortunately, he made a fatal mistake by choosing Vladimir Putin as his successor.

From the beginning, Putin fostered the illusion that Russia would join Europe. I remember; I even believed it. (I met him in 2002.) However, this was just a ruse, lulling us into a false sense of security. For 25 years, Putin dismantled the institutions of civil society, leaving a trail of blood from murdered businessmen, journalists and pro-democracy activists.

Putin's ultimate paradox

But Putin will not live forever, and we must start preparing for his succession now. Given current trends in both Russia and Europe, it is tempting to predict that he will be succeeded by another strong man, recruited from the army or secret service, who will use the same instruments of tyranny. But we really have no idea.

No one could have predicted in 1986 that Gorbachev would destroy the Communist Party (unintentionally) and that Yeltsin would abolish the Soviet Union. The hypothesis of an eternally Slavophile Russia is as unfounded as another fashionable ideology of the 90s, that of Homo sovieticus. Talented writers in Europe imagined that, after several generations of Communist Party rule, a new, evolved humanity had been forged, incapable of autonomy or personal initiative. As many Russians became entrepreneurial enthusiasts in the early 1990s, this idea fell by the wayside.

The ultimate paradox of the Putin regime is that not even the regime's leaders themselves believe in its future. In the days of the Soviet Union, bureaucrats were more or less united with communist ideology. They did not send their children to study in the United States. They didn't buy property in New York, Marbella or London. However, with Putin in charge, his accomplices are massively investing their illicit wealth in real estate in Europe and America. I can only conclude that Putin's acolytes are more skeptical about the durability of despotism than Westerners themselves. I am not claiming that a liberal democracy will replace Putin's authoritarian rule, but I also do not see a continuation of tyranny and war as inevitable.

Europe and the United States will play a key role in what is to come. If they truly boycott trade with Russia and sincerely contribute to a Ukrainian victory, both pillars of Putin's ideology — war and terror — will crumble in his lifetime. Russians will recognize, with our help, how tyranny leads only to poverty and massacre. In the meantime, we must ask ourselves: who is more Russian, Putin or Navalny?

Guy Sormancontributing editor of City Journal and chairman of the board of La Maison Française at New York University, is the author of many books, including Economics Does Not Lie: A Defense of the Market in a Time of Crisis [“Economia Não Mente: Uma Defesa do Mercado em Tempos de Crise”]The Empire of Lies: The Truth About China in the Twenty-First Century [“O Império das Mentiras: A Verdade Sobre a China no Século XXI”] and The Genius of India [“O Gênio da Índia”].

©2024 City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English: After Putin