Russian attacks with Shahed drones do not stop at night. The most recent attack hit the power grid infrastructure in the Sumy region, while the German Foreign Minister announced that Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros for the winter. In parallel, Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has almost finished the so-called Ukrainian Victory Plan and that he will present it next week. On the other hand, kyiv denounced that Russian soldiers executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with the sword.

