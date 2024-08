Russian military points to Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed by Russian forces, allegedly in battles in Kursk region | Photo: EFE/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia’s Interior Ministry has advised residents of three oblasts (provinces) bordering Ukraine not to use dating apps after Kiev launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region last week.

According to information from the Russian agency Interfax, the warnings were issued on Tuesday (20) for residents of the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.

“The use of online dating services is strongly discouraged. The enemy is actively using them to gather information,” said a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, which also recommended that security cameras not be used in the three regions.

“The enemy is identifying ranges of IP addresses in our territories, remotely accessing unprotected security cameras, monitoring everything from private backyards to strategic roads and highways,” the Interior Ministry said. “Unless necessary, it is better not to use security cameras.”

Ukraine says it controls 93 localities in the Kursk region. The offensive in Russian regions on the border between the two countries has prompted the governor of Belgorod to declare an emergency in the oblast.

On Wednesday (21), Moscow City Hall reported that several Ukrainian drones were intercepted in the Russian capital, in one of the largest incursions with this type of weaponry in the city since the beginning of the war.