Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Canada, citing what it described as numerous cases of racist behavior against Russians, including physical violence.

Canada has been one of the most supportive of Ukraine in the current crisis, imposing sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as imposing a wide-ranging trade embargo.

“In view of the many cases of racist behavior against Russian citizens … in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend that you avoid traveling to this country, whether for tourism, educational purposes or in the context of business relations,” the ministry said.

“If you are already in Canada, you should be careful, especially in public places,” she added.

The warning, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry’s main Telegram channel on Saturday.

Shortly after the Ukraine crisis began last year, Canada advised its citizens to avoid travel to Russia.

Last week, Russia imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent athletes, in what it said was a response to the restrictions Canada imposed on Moscow.