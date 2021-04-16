The Kremlin advised US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan to travel home for consultations on current relations between the two countries. This was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press conference, it was broadcast on the Foreign Ministry’s page in Facebook…

Related materials

According to the minister, such a recommendation to the diplomat was given by the presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. “[Он] recommended that Ambassador John Sullivan also go to his capital and hold detailed, serious consultations there. (…) The situation is quite multi-layered, it needs to be investigated in detail, ”Lavrov said.

Earlier it was reported that Ushakov invited Sullivan to the Kremlin and explained to him Russia’s response to the new US sanctions.

On April 15, Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to new anti-Russian restrictions. The ministry told him about a series of retaliatory measures from Moscow. The ambassador himself said that his visit to the department took place at the request of the American side. He described the meeting as “professional and respectful.”

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russia. The restrictions affected individuals and legal entities. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries.