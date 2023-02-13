Moscow reported the capture of the city of Krasna Hora, between Soledar and Bakhmut, at the beginning of what NATO describes as a new wave of attacks as it awaits an escalation of the conflict when it is close to a year old. The transatlantic entity called on members to send weapons to “save lives” in Ukraine soon.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict that is keeping Europe and the other large countries of the world in suspense is close to one year old (it will be on February 24) and, while a large-scale restart of the fighting is expected, on Tuesday the ministry The Russian Defense Department announced the seizure of more territories.

The Russian authorities officially confirmed the award of the town of Krasna Hora, which is on the route between Bakhmut and Soledar, in the separatist region of Donetsk and was close to Sloviansk, one of the most important military places in the east.

“The assault groups of the volunteers liberated the town of Krasna Hora with the support of the fire of the missile forces and the artillery of the Southern grouping of the Russian Army,” said the spokesman, Igor Konashenkov.

In addition, he explained that the Ukrainian bloc lost more than 150 troops, heavy combat weapons, cars and Soviet equipment.

This conquest occurs in a framework of growing activity on the part of Russia. Attacks were also reported in Prechistivka and Vuhledar, Konashenkov said.

Heading for Bakhmut, the main Russian target today, there was heavy artillery fire today and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called it a possible new start of war activity.

In anticipation of Russian attacks, the city’s defenses have been fortified and both entry and exit of civilians are sealed.

NATO calls for speeding up arms shipments

The NATO Secretary General urged the allied countries to speed up the delivery of ammunition, fuel and other devices so that Ukraine can “save lives” and stop the Russian potential, in this increase in hostilities prior to the first anniversary of the war.

“We are in a logistics race. Key capabilities such as ammunition, fuel and components must arrive in Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the meeting that defense ministers will hold Tuesday-Wednesday.

The official added that, after a year, they do not see “any sign” that augurs a possible peace on the part of Vladimir Putin. He even ratified the apparent Russian desire to want to take full control of Ukraine.

“We must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win and achieve a just and lasting peace,” he said.

In this line, the Norwegian stressed the commitment of the member countries after the announcements of supplies of first-rate tanks, heavy weapons and training for the Ukrainian ranks, the most important card that Ukraine has to turn the war around.

“And I look forward to further deliveries. Our message is clear: NATO is with Ukraine, as long as it takes, ”she stressed. However, he settled a difference on the air exclusion that the bloc established and the possible sending of combat planes, which would imply entering directly into the confrontations.

In the diplomatic field, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, said that there will be a new package of sanctions for Russia around the anniversary of the conflict and that they will be announced from “different countries and institutions.” “It will be another sign of unity to achieve victory,” he added.

The European Union, according to the EFE agency, is studying new sanctions against individuals and entities. They would be about 140 people, including senior military officials and those involved in crimes in Ukraine, and 31 institutions.

Meanwhile they intend to expand the restrictions on the export of goods and industrial machinery from the EU and the members of the G7 on which Russia is dependent.

With EFE and Reuters