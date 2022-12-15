Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Christian Stör

Bachmut moves into the center of the action. The Ukraine war is raging around the city. All developments in the news ticker.

Trench warfare for Bachmut: Russia achieves marginal successes on new front in Ukraine war

Russia achieves marginal successes on new front in Ukraine war Russian positions under fire: armed forces of Ukraine strike back

armed forces of Ukraine strike back Editor’s note: In this news ticker we collect all the news about the current situation around Bachmut. information from the Ukraine conflict partly come from the warring parties themselves. They can therefore not be verified unequivocally or independently.

+++ 10.05 p.m.: With only a few independent reports from the heavily contested city of Bakhmut, which according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is now almost completely in ruins, the situation has become even more confusing for several days. While the first Russian war correspondents reported on Wednesday that Russian troops were advancing on the city, there are also other reports that, according to the experts at the US think tank ISW (Institute for the Study of War), partly contradict each other. The US newspaper reports Newsweek.

A truck with missiles is returning from the front near Bakhmut to reload its weapons. © IMAGO/Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Wire

Among other things, it was reported that Russian troops would attack Bakhmut from the northeast at Yakovlivka and Pidhorodne, that Russian checkpoints had been set up outside the town of Soledar, that fighting between Wagner fighters and Ukrainian soldiers was taking place on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, and that Russian troops would attack the city from the south. The Ukrainian General Staff, in turn, reported that attacks on several positions had been repulsed.

Battle for Bachmut in the Ukraine war: Ukraine uses modern technology to resist

+++ 3.32 p.m.: According to information from the New York Times, modern target detection systems are being used in the battle for Bachmut. As the US newspaper in a detailed report reports that the Ukrainian defenders of the city in the war with Russia mainly use thermal imaging sights, which are supposed to transmit the positions of Russian troops to their own artillery via the Starlink satellites.

+++ 1.47 p.m.: According to satellite images published on Twitter, Russian troops have managed to capture a factory site on the outskirts of Bakhmut. During the Ukraine war, the Kremlin’s forces were already preparing to advance into the adjacent residential areas. This is reported by the news portal based in Bulgaria Novinite. So far, there has been no official confirmation from either Russia or Ukraine. However, official bodies confirmed that Russia has significantly intensified its attacks around Bakhmut.

Ukraine-News: Hard-fought for Bachmut and Adiivka

+++ 12.15 p.m.: Russian troops are still concentrating their offensive actions on the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. At the same time, Moscow’s armed forces are trying to improve their tactical position in three other areas. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, reports Ukrinform.

“The enemy is also trying to improve its tactical position in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Zaporizhia directions. In other areas, the enemy is trying to hinder the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces,” the statement said.

News about the Ukraine war: Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut

Update from Thursday, December 15, 08:01: The heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues. According to the Reuters news agency, more and more of the once 80,000 residents are leaving the city in the Donbass, which is under constant artillery fire from Russia. So far, however, the troops from Moscow have not been able to break through. Fierce trench warfare erupted around the city, with neither party gaining any notable territory.

Update from Wednesday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.: The city of Bakhmut in the Donbass is heavily contested. Ukraine says it has bombed Russian positions in the region, the Ukrainian military told Telegram. The 71st Fighter Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with other units, “took enemy positions near Bakhmut,” it said.

First, the Russian troops were attacked with artillery and mortars. “Then the paratroopers entered the enemy positions and completed the last resistance of the Russian invaders,” quoted Ukrinform the telegram message. About a dozen Russian soldiers were killed in the attack.

Ukraine War News: Russia Makes Gains on New Front

First report: Bakhmut – Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut in the Donbass in the east of the Ukraine continue. Well seems Russia but a marginal success on the new front im Ukraine war to have achieved. According to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), forces from the notorious Wagner Group broke through Ukrainian defenses in the eastern part of Bakhmut on Tuesday (December 14) and took control of that part of the city. The US think tank cited Russian sources in its daily update.

Thus, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar reported on Tuesday that Russian assault groups are also advancing north-east of Bakhmut, claiming that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is conducting an “emergency rotation of personnel to maintain combat capability.” Russian military bloggers also claimed, according to ISW, that Russian troops are advancing on several roads in the southeastern and eastern sectors of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Ukrainian troops continued to repel Russian attacks northeast of Bakhmut at Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Bakhmutske and south of Bakhmut at Klitschschiyevka, Kurdiumovka and Mayorsk.

News on the Ukraine war: Putin wants to conquer Bakhmut at any price

The city of Bakhmut has been occupied by the Russian President’s troops for months Wladimir Putin attacked, so far without much success. At the forefront of the struggle in Bachmut is the Wagner group, founded by Putin’s ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook”. Since withdrawing from the city of Kherson, Russia has been concentrating on the front around Bakhmut. The capture of the region would give the Russian army a morale boost after a series of military defeats.

Apparently, Moscow keeps throwing new soldiers into battle. “It seems that the enemy has infinite human resources,” Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander of a unit of Ukraine’s National Guard fighting in the region, told Ukrainian media. “The front areas of Bakhmut were completely destroyed. The rest of the city is under constant enemy fire, the enemy is destroying the city.” (cs)