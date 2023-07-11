The State Duma adopted a law on the introduction of the digital ruble

The State Duma adopted in the second and third readings the law on the digital ruble, which creates the basis for its implementation and use. About writes TASS with a link to the Legislative Support System portal.

The document defines a number of concepts, such as “digital ruble platform”, “digital ruble platform user” and “digital account (wallet)”. The procedure for opening, maintaining and closing a digital account is also defined.

The law separates the concepts of “electronic money” and “non-cash payments in the form of transfer of digital rubles”, as well as “electronic money” and “digital rubles”. It is noted that the attraction of digital rubles in deposits (deposits) will be impossible. The document also clarifies the concept of foreign currency – it will include, among other things, the national digital currency issued by foreign central banks.

The Central Bank of Russia will be assigned the status of the operator of the digital ruble platform, as well as the tasks of organizing its functioning. The regulator will be responsible for the safety of digital rubles, as well as for the correct accounting of information about transactions with them.

See also Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit Related materials:

The law also prescribes the procedure for collecting digital rubles from debtors and suspending operations on a digital account. Recovery will be possible only in the absence or insufficiency of the debtor’s accounts or deposits of funds in traditional rubles or foreign currency and precious metals.

The bill will enter into force on August 1, 2023, with the exception of some of its provisions, for which a different deadline is set. Until December 31, 2024, the circle of users of the digital national currency platform, the list of transactions and their threshold amounts will be agreed by the Central Bank with Rosfinmonitoring.

Earlier, Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, said that Russia would be able to pay with digital rubles in the next two to four years. “I think that all Russians will be able to open wallets, receive digital rubles and use them on the horizon of 2025-2027,” she said. Skorobogatova stressed that the full-scale implementation of digital currency is a long process, and there is no need to speed it up.