The State Duma adopted a law on a single personal income tax rate for employees working from abroad

The State Duma in the third final reading adopted a law on a single rate of personal income tax (PIT) for employees of Russian organizations working from abroad, reports RIA News.

The document defines the procedure for taxing the income of freelancers and remote employees. The personal income tax rate for employees who earn less than five million rubles a year will be 13 percent, and for those who earn more – 15 percent. For full-time employees, the norm will come into force from 2024, for freelancers – from 2025.

According to the current rules, the organization must independently determine the personal income tax rate, depending on the specific situation. However, it is problematic for employers to establish the tax residency of employees, so they decided to simplify the taxation rules, said Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov.

In April, a bill was submitted to the State Duma to increase the personal income tax rate for remote workers by 17 percent in case of loss of the tax presidency (after living abroad for more than 183 days per year). Later, the document was withdrawn – according to Sazanov, the idea of ​​raising personal income tax was abandoned so as not to increase the outflow of personnel abroad.

If you introduce an increased tax rate for relocators who have lost their tax residency, employers will begin to create branches abroad and employ employees there. This will lead to the loss of income taxes and insurance premiums by the Russian budget. To avoid this, the authorities decided to leave a single rate for residents and non-residents.