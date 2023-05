How did you feel about the content of this article?

Relatives and army comrades attend the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier killed in the Battle of Bakhmut in Kiev | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia admitted on Friday that its troops had been forced to withdraw from the northern city of Bakhmut, the main battleground of Ukraine’s war since late last year, due to a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukraine carried out an attack north of Bakhmut, a city located in the east of the invaded country, with more than 1,000 soldiers and about 40 tanks, which forced the troops to Russian forces to retreat and regroup in more favorable positions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, the main Russian assault force in the battle of Bakhmut, declared that “what Konashenkov described, unfortunately, is called a ‘defeat’ and not a regroupment”.

“The enemy completely cleared the Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut road, which we had blocked. The enemy can now use this road, and secondly, they have taken tactical terrain below where Bakhmut is located,” Prigozhin said.

Last week, Prigozhin said that Wagner would leave Bakhmut on Wednesday (10) because the group was running out of ammunition and criticized the Russian military command for lack of support, but then backtracked and the paramilitary group continues in battle in the Ukrainian city .