The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, revealed this Tuesday in statements to the television program ‘Soloviov-Live’ that Russia and the United States currently maintain “specific contacts” on “urgent” matters, although she pointed out that between the two countries there are no they still give “relationships in full format.” In her words, “Moscow is not opposed to a mutually beneficial dialogue with Washington.”

At the same time, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Andréi Rudenko, assured in statements collected by the Interfax agency that the Russian authorities are willing to enter into talks with Ukraine “without demanding preconditions except for the main one, which is that Ukraine shows good will.” He stressed, however, that «Ukraine has adopted a law that prohibits holding peace talks with Russia. There they. We have always expressed our willingness to these negotiations, which were interrupted through no fault of ours.”

For his part, the United States National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed during a speech in New York that talks between Washington and Moscow are indeed underway. The American business publication ‘The Wall Street Journal’ was the first to report on the existence of such contacts. Sullivan stressed that talking to Russia “is in the interest of the United States,” although he clarified that “we know who we are dealing with.”

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States reserves the right to negotiate with Russia. At the same time, CNN, citing its sources in Washington, reported that for the past few weeks, US officials have been trying to convince kyiv to show its readiness to resume talks with Moscow. The US side justified such a request on the fact that public support for Ukraine and its armed resistance to aggression could weaken in the US if the end of the conflict is not in sight.

Sullivan made a surprise trip to kyiv on Friday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the National Security spokeswoman, Adrienne Watson, the American adviser also met with the head of the Presidency’s office, Andrei Yermak, and with Defense Minister Oleksei Réznikov. According to different sources, Sullivan offered Zelensky a formula for a negotiation route with the Kremlin, the details of which are being kept strictly secret. Neither Zajárova nor Rudenko advanced anything on the content of this new negotiating channel.

Zelensky signed a decree in early October rejecting negotiations with Russia. However, yesterday, the top Ukrainian leader during his usual overnight speech said that it is vital to force Russia to participate in “genuine peace talks”. Earlier, Zelensky demanded the total withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine as a condition prior to the start of negotiations, and one of his advisers, Mikhailo Podoliak, even stated that such talks should take place, not with President Vladimir Putin, but with whomever happens to the Russian front.

“Tough Balance”



This Monday, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, assured that “we have repeatedly said that the Russian side is open to achieving its objectives in the negotiations, but we have also drawn attention to the fact that at this time we do not see a chance for it.” Peskov referred to the law promulgated by Zelensky against dialogue with Russia. At the end of October, Peskov accused kyiv of having withdrawn, on March 29, from the negotiations by order of Washington when, according to him, “a very, very difficult balance had been reached” between kyiv and Moscow. “In fact, the text was ready. (…) And suddenly, the Ukrainian side disappeared from the radar, said that it no longer wanted to continue the negotiations”, recalled the presidential spokesman.

That March 29, the last negotiating attempt between Russia and Ukraine to find a solution to the conflict took place in Istanbul at the request of Turkey. But it was a failure, since it again left out the thorny territorial question. The next day, to dispel doubts, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, warned that Moscow would never give up Crimea and Donbas, thus giving up any possibility of an agreement. Now to all this the annexations of Donetsk, Lugank, Kherson and Zaporizhia are added to make any agreement even more difficult. After the fiasco, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, asserted that “the kyiv regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, who push President Zelensky to continue with the fighting (…) surely in the next stage, the Ukrainian side will ask for the withdrawal of troops and will accumulate more and more preconditions. (…) This is unacceptable”.

Regardless of what the contacts between Washington and Moscow may give of themselves for the end of hostilities in Ukraine, another issue that, according to what Zajárova suggested, could be on the table are the talks to replace the Treaty of Strategic Arms Reduction (START) for a new agreement. In early August, Lavrov denounced “the lack of will” of the United States in this regard. “They have not even offered to resume these negotiations. We have not received any call for its restart,” lamented the head of Russian Diplomacy from Burma.

The American president, Joe Biden, responded that the White House “is ready to quickly negotiate a new nuclear arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026 (…) but the negotiation requires a partner that acts in good faith”. Washington and Moscow announced in February 2021 the entry into force of the five-year extension of said treaty with the aim of strengthening “the national security of both countries” and ensuring “verifiable limits on intercontinental nuclear weapons.” However, on August 8, Moscow suspended the inspections of military installations provided for by the START treaty. The current resumption of contacts between the two countries would be the first time since August that an attempt has been made to correct the disagreement and move towards the replacement of the old atomic weapons limitation treaty with a more up-to-date one, taking into account the threats emanating from the war in Ukraine. and the constant references to the possible use of nuclear bombs.