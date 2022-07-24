Moscow claims responsibility for bombing Ukrainian Black Sea terminal hours after signing plan to export grain with Kiev. On Saturday, the Kremlin denied Turkey any involvement in the incident. The Russian government confirmed this Sunday (24/07) that it had attacked the port of Odessa with missiles the day before, destroying “military infrastructure” at the terminal in the Black Sea, a vital point for the Ukrainian grain exports.

The bombing came just hours after Moscow and Kiev signed an agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, to allow the flow of Ukrainian grain blocked due to the war.

“Kalibr missiles destroyed the military infrastructure of the port of Odessa with a high precision strike,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram account.

Zakharova said the missiles destroyed, among other targets, a Ukrainian “military ship”, without giving details or evidence.

The statement belies information from the previous day, when Russia denied Turkey was involved in the attack. “The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with the attack and that they were studying the matter very closely,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

“Barbarism”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack on Odessa as blatant “barbarism” that he said showed Moscow was unreliable to implement Friday’s deal.

After the bombing, Ukraine accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “spitting in the face” of the UN and Turkey, and jeopardizing the agreement signed on Friday in Istanbul, mediated by the international organization and that country, for the resumption of grain exports blocked by the conflict.

According to Ukrainian officials, two missiles fell in the port area of ​​Odessa and two others were shot down by anti-aircraft defense before reaching their target.

The attack was also harshly condemned by the US government, which had previously blamed Russia for the bombing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the act raises “serious doubts about the credibility of Russia’s commitment to the grain export agreement signed with Kiev.

“The bombing undermines the efforts of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to bring essential food to world markets,” he said, stressing that Russia is responsible for worsening the global food crisis and that Moscow approved the agreement and “now has a duty to implement it.” it in full”.

