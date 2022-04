Cruiser file image: Flagship of the Russian Fleet sank last week in the Black Sea| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia admitted on Friday (22) that one sailor died and 27 others are missing after the sinking, just over a week ago, of the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

“As a result of the April 13 fire, the missile cruiser Moskva was seriously damaged due to the detonation of the ammunition. The crew’s attempts to extinguish the fire were in vain. During the struggle to save the ship, one sailor died and 27 others are missing,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to the official TASS news agency.

Ukraine contradicts the Russian version that the Moskva would have sunk due to the fire and claims that the cruiser sank after an attack by Kiev forces.