The Kremlin considers that Russia is in a state of war due to the West's involvement in Ukraine, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview published this Friday (22) in the newspaper Argumenti i fakti.

Until now, the invading country referred to the conflict as a “special military operation”, however “when the West intervened on the side of Ukraine, for us it became a war”, said Peskov. “I am convinced of this. And everyone must understand that,” he added.

The Kremlin spokesman insisted that Russia will continue to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine's military potential does not pose a threat to its citizens and its territories, including the four Ukrainian regions annexed in September 2022.

“For us, the most important thing is to guarantee the safety of people in the territories of these regions that are currently de facto occupied by the Kiev regime,” he said.

Russia had avoided by all means calling the Ukrainian conflict a “war”, limiting itself to calling it a “special military operation”, despite not having achieved the expected quick victory and having seen the campaign extend for more two years and with no immediate solution in sight.

Peskov's statements caused a stir among the Russian media, who quickly asked the Kremlin spokesman whether the state of the war campaign in Ukraine had changed and Russia was officially in a state of war.

“In fact, after the involvement of the collective West (in the conflict), this became a war, but there are no legal changes and 'de jure', it is a special military operation,” said the spokesperson in his daily press conference.

Furthermore, he reiterated that the task of Russian forces in Ukraine now is to “liberate the territory” of the annexed regions that Moscow only partially controls.

In February, Peskov had already referred to the Russian campaign in Ukraine as a “war”, when he said that “the operation in Ukraine that had its objectives continues in fact as a war with the collective West and NATO”.

The statements were released hours after the largest recent attack on the Ukrainian energy sector, with almost 90 missiles and more than 60 drones. In the early hours of this Friday (22), Russia targeted several oblasts in Ukraine, according to the Energy Minister of the attacked country, German Galushchenko.

The campaign of massive Russian attacks against Ukrainian power and thermal plants has already left millions of Ukrainians without electricity for weeks since November 2022. (With EFE Agency)