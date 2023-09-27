New chapter of the mystery surrounding the fate of the Russian admiral, Viktor Sokolov, left for dead by Ukrainians in the September 22 attack on Sevastopol, Crimea. The commander of the Black Sea Fleet, the Ria Novosti news agency reports, appeared on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda channel, declaring in an interview that his subordinates “are successfully completing all assigned tasks.” It is not clear, however, when the interview dates back to.

Yesterday the same news agency had released a video with images of a meeting at the Ministry of Defense chaired by Sergei Shoigu in which Sokolov was present. Following the video, the Ukrainians announced that they would “verify” the news of the alleged death of the head of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Sokolov appears in a film

In the video, a man resembling Sokolov participates via video conference in the meeting with Shoigu and other Russian military commanders. On the uniform there is the writing ‘Sokolov VN’ and in Cyrillic on the screen there are the initials of the Black Sea Fleet, CNN highlights, specifying that it cannot confirm that it is actually Sokolov either when the meeting was held or where the images with the admiral were filmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the case. “There has been no information from the Ministry of Defense,” he said. “It all falls within their sphere of competence and we have nothing to declare.” Even the White House – through its spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre – has neither confirmed nor denied Sokolov’s death. “We have seen the news and we are certainly aware of the video,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that “I have nothing to confirm at the moment.”

Today, meanwhile, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, accused the United States and Great Britain for the attack carried out by Ukraine on September 22nd in Sevastopol. “There is not the slightest doubt – he observed during a briefing – that this attack was planned in advance using Western intelligence resources, NATO satellite equipment, reconnaissance aircraft and was carried out at the instigation and in close coordination with the American and British secrets”.