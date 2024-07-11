Russian authorities on Thursday added Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to the list of extremists and terrorists. died in strange circumstances in prison last February.

The information appeared on the website of Rosfinmonitoring, a Russian financial regulator.

On Tuesday, the Basmanni Court in Moscow ordered the arrest in absentia of Navalnaya, who lives abroad, for participating in an extremist association, and declared her wanted.

Navalnaya herself joked in a message on X that the decision of the Russian court was drafted in haste without complying with the usual procedures for such cases, such as the opening of a criminal case prior to the decision on the arrest.

My God, I haven’t checked my phone for an hour. At that time, I’ve already become a terrorist.

Husband killed, wife labeled a terrorist – typical Putin — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya) July 11, 2024

The widow of the Russian opposition leader, who has vowed to continue her husband’s cause from exile, accuses President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny’s death and claims that its power is based on “disinformation, lies, deception and provocations.”

“Your place is in prison,” he insisted in the message published on Tuesday.

Navalny died suddenly on February 16, a month before the March 17 presidential election in which Putin was the favourite candidate, after taking a walk in the IK-3 penitentiary in the Arctic town of Jarp (Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug), according to criminal authorities.

The Russian opposition accuses the Kremlin of being behind his death, while Putin claims that the death was due to natural causes.

Navalny in a Moscow prison on February 2, 2022. Photo:Handout / MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE / AFP Share

“An arrest warrant against the desire for freedom and democracy”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that the arrest warrant issued by a Moscow court in absentia against Yulia Navalnaya was due to her defense of freedom and democracy.

“The Russian arrest warrant against Yulia Navalnaya is an arrest warrant against the desire for freedom and democracy,” the German politician wrote in a message on the social network X.

Scholz said Navalnaya, who lives in exile, is carrying on the legacy of her late husband under mysterious circumstances in an Arctic prison “and with her many brave Russian men and women.”