The prosecution requested a sentence of two years and eleven months in prison for Oleg Orlov, co-president of the Memorial Center for Human Rights and historic activist for the defense of human rights in the Soviet Union and Russia. It is the second trial against him on charges of repeatedly discrediting the military forces, this time with the aggravating circumstance of hostility and hatred, and after he was placed on the list of foreign agents. The verdict is expected today. In front of the Golubinsky court in Moscow, where the trial is being held, several people gathered in support of Orlov, who is almost 71 years old.