Russia acknowledged this April 29 the authorship of the missile attack that occurred in kyiv on Thursday during the visit of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres. According to Moscow, the shelling hit a rocket production plant. However, local authorities reported that a radio producer lived in the impacted building, whose body was found under the rubble. Meanwhile, Ukraine is planning an operation to rescue civilians from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

On the 65th day of the war in Ukraine, Russia makes it clear that it is not backing down on its military and territorial goals.

This April 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the missile bombardments that occurred in kyiv on Thursday, April 28, just during the visit of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who had met shortly before in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, before whom he interceded for the end of the war.

The shelling is also intensifying in other regions, while the Ukrainian troops resist.

These are the main news of the day:

07:11 (BOG) UK deploys more troops to Eastern Europe, sends investigators to Ukraine

Boris Johnson’s government indicated that it will send around 8,000 soldiers for military exercises in Eastern Europe.

The drills will take several months in territories ranging from Finland to North Macedonia and troops from allied countries such as France and the United States will also participate.

“The security of Europe has never been more important,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who described this measure as “one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War.”

On the other hand, the British Foreign Office reported that its country will send a team to Ukraine to help “collect evidence and prosecute war crimes and will include experts in conflict-related sexual violence.”

06:31 (BOG) Two British aid workers captured by Russian troops in Ukraine

The Presidium Network, a UK-based non-profit organization, reported that two British volunteers providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine were captured by Russian forces.

The NGO explained that the two men were detained at a checkpoint near the city of Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, on Monday, April 25.

The founder of the organization, Dominic Byrne, assured the ‘BBC’ that the workers took six hours of negotiation to cross the last Ukrainian checkpoint and enter territory controlled by the Russians where they were detained.

Byrne explained that the objective of this journey was to rescue a Ukrainian family from a town south of the city. Civilians waiting for their evacuation said that two hours later, Russian soldiers broke into their house and asked how they knew the men and that they believed they were “British spies”.

6:17 (BOG) Ukraine announces operation to rescue civilians from Mariupol’s Azovstal plant

The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky reported an operation planned for the next few hours, in order to remove the civilians who remain inside the besieged steel plant, Azovstal, in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine.

In the place, the last site of the Ukrainian resistance in the port city, there are about 1,000 civilians, most of them women and children, and about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, dozens of them wounded.

“Today an operation is planned to remove civilians from the plant,” said the Ukrainian executive office without giving details.

FILE-This screenshot from footage released by the Mariupol city hall on April 19, 2022 shows clouds of smoke rising over the Azovstal steel plant and the destruction of the Azov shipyard, as Russia moved to seize the beleaguered port city of Mariupol. © AFP

The information was ratified by the United Nations crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, who stated: “We depend on the goodwill of all parties and we are in this together.”

Despite the group of Ukrainian soldiers resisting in that steel factory, Russia proclaimed victory over Mariupol on April 21 and since then the two sides have regularly announced possible humanitarian corridors for evacuations. But so far none have been successful.

06:01 (BOG) Ukraine confirms the death of a journalist after missile attack in kyiv

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed in a statement that one person was killed in the Russian missile attack that rocked the center of kyiv during the visit of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday.

“Rescue workers, who continue to search for and remove debris from a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district where a rocket landed yesterday, have just discovered the remains of a person who died,” Klitschko said.

Shortly after, ‘Radio Liberty’, a broadcasting organization financed by the United States Government, reported that the deceased person is the journalist and producer of that media outlet, Vera Girich. He died as a result of a Russian missile that hit the house where he lived in kyiv, the station said.

Girich’s body was found under the rubble on the morning of April 29.

Продюсерка радіо свобода ііра гирич загинуа внасідок вчаня російійої р р р р б, у б б, у у. Obstr_l stavsya 28 kv_tnya. T_lo zagibloї виявили p_d уламками vранці 29 kv_tnya.https://t.co/H8sIUrfwWs pic.twitter.com/24Iu8kB1Um — Радіо Своboda (@radiosvoboda) April 29, 2022



The Ukrainian communicator had started working in the kyiv office of ‘Radio Liberty’ on February 1, 2018. Before that, she worked on the main television channels in her country.

In the attack, according to the Emergency Services of Ukraine, another ten people were injured.

5:43 (BOG) Zelensky accuses Russia of “humiliating” the UN with the bombing in kyiv

Neither the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, nor members of his team were hit by the explosions. However, these occurred during his visit to the city and just after Guterres returned from Moscow, where he mediated with President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, to end the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the missile strikes were an attempt by Moscow to “humiliate” the United Nations.

“Today, immediately after the end of our talks (with Guterres) in kyiv, Russian missiles flew over the city, five missiles. This says a lot about the true attitude of Russia towards global institutions, about the efforts of Russian leaders to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization stands for,” Zelensky said in a video broadcast Thursday night.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres visits Borodianka, outside kyiv, on April 28, 2022. AFP – SERGEI SUPINSKY

The Ukrainian president pointed out that these types of actions must have an “appropriate and powerful response.”

Zelensky added that Russian attacks on other cities in the country, including Fastiv and Odessa, show once again that his troops cannot let their guard down.

5:25 (BOG) Russia claims it hit a rocket plant in Kyiv

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this Friday that its forces would have destroyed the production facilities of a space rocket plant in kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, with high-precision long-range missiles.

The event occurred the night before, on Thursday, April 28, during the visit of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to that city, where he held a meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodímir Zelenski.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine (…) Long-range and high-precision aerial weapons destroyed the production facilities of the company of the rocket and space industry Artem in the city of kyiv”, indicated the Russian defense ministry.

With Reuters, AP and local media