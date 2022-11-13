Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States on Sunday of wanting to militarize the Asia-Pacific region to contain China.

The statement came on the eve of a crucial meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“The United States and its allies, as well as NATO, are trying to conquer Asia-Pacific,” the Russian foreign minister told reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. .

“They are planning a militarization of this region clearly to contain China and limit Russian interests in the region,” he insisted.

Southeast Asia is the scene of a growing rivalry between the United States and China, who face each other in a struggle for economic and security influence.

Biden and Xi are due to meet on Monday during the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), in a context marked by their differences over the North Korean missile crisis and the “status” of Taiwan.

Beijing also considers that the Quad alliance, a security group that includes Australia, the United States, Japan and India, is an attempt to isolate it in Asia.

Lavrov made those remarks at Phnom Penh airport before flying to the island of Bali, where he will represent Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.