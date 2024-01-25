The USA, South Korea and Japan have carried out military exercises under the justification that they need to defend themselves from nuclear threats

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (24 January 2023), during an interview with journalists at the UN headquarters in New York, that the USA, South Korea and Japan “prepare for war against North Korea”.

The 3 countries have been carrying out joint military exercises. They justify their activities with the need to defend themselves against nuclear threats from Pyongyang.

Also according to Lavrov, the relationship between Russia and North Korea is “developing quite actively”. He said: “We see that North Korea is trying to be independent and not dance to anyone else's tune”.

Moscow and Pyongyang have strengthened ties to break their diplomatic isolation. This movement worries opponents, who fear arms cooperation. North Korea has been accused of supplying weapons to Russia in the war against Ukraine. Countries deny it.

War in the Middle East

The main topic of the UN Security Council meeting, in which Lavrov participated on Wednesday (24 January), is the war between Israel and Hamas. The Russian minister compared North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's statement that North Korea will not unify with the South to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on the impossibility of creating a Palestinian state. .

“It's terrible when, instead of unity, we have tendencies that divide us”, said the Russian minister. “And yet, this is a systematic process in many regions, and the main contributors to this trend are those who believe themselves to be the masters of the universe.”, he added.

Without naming names, he accused countries like the USA and former colonial powers of considering themselves the “owners of the universe” and ignore the independence of the former colonies. “Former colonial powers have to face the reality of today's world. (…) You shouldn't think you're so strong just because you have the dollar“, he said.