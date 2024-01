Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov participated in a meeting at the UN headquarters, this Wednesday (24), to discuss the war in the Middle East | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this Wednesday (24) that the United States is leading a war plan against Pyongyang, with the support of South Korea and Japan. “They are preparing for a war against North Korea,” he said at UN headquarters in New York.

Moscow and Pyongyang have increasingly strengthened ties in recent months. Last week, the Kremlin declared that Kim Jong-un's regime is a “very important partner” of Russia and that it intends to develop relations with Pyongyang in all areas, “including the most sensitive”. This rapprochement worries Seoul and its allies, who fear military cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting at the UN, focused on the war in the Middle East, Lavrov compared the situation in Israel with that of the Korean peninsula, where the Koreas are increasingly pushing aside any reunification initiative. “It's terrible when, instead of unity, we have tendencies that divide us. The main contributors to this trend are those who believe they are the masters of the universe. Former colonial powers have to face the reality of today's world. (…) You shouldn't think that you are so strong just because you have the dollar”, said the Russian minister, without directly mentioning the USA.

The Russian Foreign Minister also said that at the moment “there is practically no contact (between the country and the US), except what is necessary for the operational conditions of diplomatic missions.”

Lavrov went further and questioned whether previous “normal” relations between the two countries had brought anything positive to his country and the world at large. “I wonder what kind of satisfaction the world received from our normal, relatively normal relations with the USA: what was the pleasure in those relations?”, asked the minister at a press conference at UN headquarters.

For the head of Russian diplomacy, both the actions and doctrinal documents of the US and NATO present Russia “as the biggest threat, while China is the biggest challenge in the next chapter.” He said this logic is reaching European countries previously considered neutral or less aligned, citing Finland and Sweden.