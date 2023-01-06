Ambassador to Washington Antonov: US shows unwillingness to settle in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, commenting on US plans to transfer American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv, said that Washington does not want a political settlement around Ukraine, but only spurs it to “new terrible deeds.” The statement is cited by the press service of the Russian diplomatic mission in Telegram-channel.

The diplomat called this decision a confirmation that the United States “was not going to listen to Russia’s calls to take into account the possible consequences of such a dangerous line of Washington.” According to him, with each new supply of weapons from the United States, radicals in Ukraine “feel ever greater impunity.”

Antonov stressed that no one in the world should have any doubts about who is responsible for prolonging the current conflict. All the administration’s actions point directly to a lack of desire for a political settlement, he concluded.

See also Even our unilateral ceasefire for Christmas is called here "an attempt to take a breather." All this means that Washington is determined to fight us "to the last Ukrainian", and the fate of the people of Ukraine does not bother the Americans at all. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

In addition, the ambassador rejected statements about the “defensive nature” of weapons transferred to Kyiv. According to him, such statements have long been out of the question.

New aid package for Kyiv

On Friday, January 6, the US will announce a new aid package for Ukraine. This information was confirmed by the press secretary of the Pentagon, Brigadier General of the Air Force Patrick Ryder. TASS. According to him, the new aid package will include American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

According to the Associated Press (AP), the new military aid package, worth about $2.85 billion, to Kyiv will be the largest military equipment package the Pentagon has removed from its stockpiles to be sent to Ukraine.

2.85billion dollars will be the cost of a new package of US aid to Ukraine

It is noted that in addition to Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), the new assistance package will include Humvee military vehicles, MRAP multi-purpose vehicles and a “large number” of missiles and other ammunition. The White House also said that Washington’s new military aid packages to Kyiv could include additional HIMARS MLRS installations.

Christmas Truce

On Thursday, January 5, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ called for a truce in Ukraine and the Donbass so that the Orthodox could celebrate Christmas in peace. The clergyman also indicated the time from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in the zone of special military operation (NVO) for Christmas. The ceasefire will be in effect from 12:00 January 6 to 24:00 January 7 (Moscow time).

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Moscow’s proposal for a ceasefire. In his opinion, Russia, under the pretext of a regime of silence, is trying to hide new steps of “aggression” and will strengthen its positions on the line of contact.