Ambassador Antonov: the decision of the US Department of Commerce to consider the Russian economy as non-market is contrary to logic

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov commented on the decision of the US Department of Commerce, which deprived the Russian economy of the status of a market economy. His words are published in the official Telegram– the channel of the diplomatic mission.

Russia’s reaction

Antonov criticized the decision of the US Department of Commerce to consider the Russian economy non-market and stressed that it is contrary to logic. The diplomat said that the US Treasury Department’s license, which allows the country’s banks to carry out operations for Russian diplomatic missions abroad, does not deprive Washington of responsibility for imbalances in world markets. The crises are caused by many illegitimate barriers, the ambassador accused the US.

In the same row is the administration's announced today, contrary to logic, statement on depriving Russia of the status of a country with a market economy.

Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

Antonov cited difficulties in the food industry, rising prices and a disruption in the supply chain as an example of the problems that the US is to blame for.

Deprivation of the status of a market economy

On November 10, the United States deprived the Russian economy of its market status. Now the Ministry of Trade of the country will not evaluate it as such in its anti-dumping procedures.

The decision gives the United States the ability to use the full force of US anti-dumping laws to correct market distortions caused by the Russian government’s increasing intervention in its economy. US DOC

Back in 2021, it was reported about US plans to deprive Russia of the status of a market economy. Then the law firm WilmerHale reported that the state’s share in the Russian economy is increasing, protectionism is rising, and control over the distribution of resources is tightening. According to experts, this reversed the effect of the 2002 reforms.

See also The economist admitted the emergence of a new monetary system in the world The Russian economy received market status in 2002. The US Department of Commerce last confirmed this decision in 2021. This meant that Washington would not use the methods of calculating dumping that were applied to exporters from the USSR and Russia before its entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Boris Titov, Commissioner for the Protection of Businessmen’s Rights under the President of Russia, warned about the risk of losing the market economy. In his opinion, between reforms and stability, the country’s authorities choose the latter because of the smaller number of potential losses.

In turn, the head of macroeconomic analysis at Saxo Bank, Christopher Dembik, suggested that Russia’s direct losses in the event of deprivation of the status of a market economy could reach 75-100 million dollars a year.

Basically, it's a technical thing. However, such a move could have serious consequences for the Russian economy and further escalate political tensions between the two countries.

Christopher Dembik Head of Macroeconomics Saxo Bank

Other decisions of the Ministry of Finance

The US Treasury has extended permission for energy transactions with Russian banks. The decision is valid until May 15, 2023. The decision of the US Treasury applies to such major Russian banks as VEB, Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Sberbank, VTB, Alfa-Bank and related organizations.

In addition, the department decided to lift restrictions against Russian diplomatic missions. The corresponding license is published on site American Treasury. Antonov called the department’s decision “albeit belated, but a step in the right direction.”

In September, the US Treasury extended the general license for tax transactions and payment of duties in Russia until December 7. The agreement provides for exceptions to the ban on interaction with the Central Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance “for paying taxes, fees, import duties, processing and obtaining permits, licenses, registrations and certificates.”