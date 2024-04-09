The Russian Investigative Committee (CIR) opened this Tuesday (9) a criminal case for terrorist financing against the United States and other Western countries, which allegedly channeled money through companies such as the Ukrainian Burisma.

The CIR opened the case based on article 205.1 of the country's Criminal Code at the request of several Russian deputies, explained Svetlana Petrenko, the committee's spokeswoman, in a statement on Telegram.

High-ranking officials and managers of Western public and private companies are allegedly involved in financing terrorist activities and sabotage, Russia alleges.

These terrorist acts were committed on Russian territory and elsewhere with the aim of “eliminating prominent political and social figures” in addition to causing damage to the national economy, the indictment maintains.

“It was established that the funds were received through commercial organizations, in particular the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings, which operates in Ukraine,” the agency detailed.

The CIR, which says it was assisted by other intelligence services, including financial espionage, estimates the money used in these operations at several million dollars.

Additionally, the Kremlin-affiliated committee is exploring alleged links between the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks and their foreign organizers and sponsors.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is accused of having been a member of Burisma's board of directors between 2014 and 2019, when his father, as Barack Obama's vice president, was responsible for Washington's strategy with Kiev.

Hunter Biden appeared in late February before a House of Representatives committee as part of a Republican-led impeachment investigation into the American president for influence peddling for allegedly interceding on behalf of family members and associates in international trade deals.

Russia believes the West and Ukraine are behind the terrorist attack that killed 144 people at a concert hall outside Moscow on March 22, although the attack was claimed by Islamic State (IS).

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin described the leaks that occurred in September 2022 in the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which cross the Baltic Sea, as an “act of international terrorism” and named the US as the Kremlin's main suspect.