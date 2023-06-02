AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/02/2023 – 8:35 am

Share



Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused the United States of being involved in a cyberattack against thousands of Apple devices, while cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said it had discovered spying programs on the iPhones used by its employees.

The FBS said on Thursday (02) that the US National Security Agency “cooperates closely” with Apple and that thousands of Apple devices were “infected” so that the phone numbers of people working in Russian embassies from the outside were leaked.

For its part, Karpersky stated that its researchers would have found a ‘malware’ – software used for malicious purposes –, hitherto unknown, on Apple devices. According to the company, dozens of its employees were affected.

The founder of this Russian security software company, Eugene Kaspersky, pointed out that the devices received an “invisible” message with an attached ‘malware’ that downloaded the spy program.

The spy program would have “silently” transmitted private information to the servers, including microphone recordings, instant message photos, geolocations and other data.

“We are confident that Kaspersky was not the main target of this cyberattack,” the founder said in a blog post.

According to the company, the oldest traces of the infection are from 2019 and “the attack is ongoing”.

US regulators declared Kaspersky a “national security threat” in March 2022 after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Founded in 1997, Kaspersky has been accused of being close to Russian intelligence services. The multinational has 400 million customers worldwide.























