Russia on Saturday accused the United States of being “mainly responsible” for the explosion of a car that injured nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin (a defender of the Russian military operation in Ukraine) and killed his driver.

“Responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies not only with Ukraine, but also with its western sponsors, primarily the United States,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

The post Russia accuses the US of being ‘mainly responsible’ for the attack against a nationalist writer appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Russia #accuses #responsible #attack #nationalist #writer