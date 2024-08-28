Rogov called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to attack the Kursk NPP nuclear terrorism

Chairman of the Commission of the Public Chamber of Russia on Sovereignty Issues Vladimir Rogov commented on the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the National Guard defused the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ammunition found near the Kursk NPP. The shot down projectile of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was found five kilometers from the nuclear power plant.