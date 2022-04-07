Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that kyiv basically does not want to negotiate and is taking initiatives to make the talks fail. “A deviation is observed in the most important provisions set at the Istanbul meeting” on March 29, Lavrov said Thursday, referring to a new draft presented by Ukraine on Wednesday. In his words, “the draft no longer contains the clause stating that security guarantees will not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol. They also modified the provision on the prohibition of military maneuvers without prior authorization” from the guarantor countries.

In a video published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov maintains that, by proposing a new version of the agreement with Russia, kyiv “showed its inability to negotiate, as well as its intention to delay and undermine the course of negotiations ( …) we see that the kyiv regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, which push President Zelensky to continue the fighting».

“Surely at the next stage, the Ukrainian side will ask for the withdrawal of troops and will accumulate more and more preconditions (…) this is unacceptable,” stressed the head of Russian Diplomacy, who also considers “inadmissible” Ukraine’s claim to let it be the presidents of both countries, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, who meet to discuss the status of Crimea and Donbass without having previously reached a compromise between the negotiating delegations. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, already warned last week that “a meeting between Putin and Zelensky is hypothetically possible, but if there is already a specific document beforehand, not a cluster of diffuse ideas.”

The truth is that, the day after the meeting in Istanbul, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinski, already questioned the viability of the contacts by pointing out that Moscow has not changed its position that Crimea belongs to Russia while the self-proclaimed rebel republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states. The main Ukrainian negotiator, Mikhailo Podoliak, responded to Lavrov on Thursday, warning that “if Russia wants to show that it is willing to dialogue, it must reduce its hostility.”

After the round of talks in Istanbul, it was planned that the negotiations would have continued by videoconference, but this has not been the case. The Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, believes that the Bucha massacre was to blame for this, which, in his opinion, “overshadowed” attempts to achieve peace.