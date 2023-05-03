The Russian presidency accused Ukraine of trying to attack the Kremlin with drones on Tuesday night (02), and threatened to take retaliatory measures.

“Tonight, the regime in Kiev attempted to attack the residence of the President of Russia with unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Russian presidency, “two drones were heading towards the Kremlin” and, “as a result of timely actions carried out by the Armed Forces and special services using radio-electronic warfare systems, the devices were deactivated”.

The drones and their fragments fell into the Kremlin compound without causing casualties or material damage, according to the note.

The Kremlin considers “these actions a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, perpetrated on the eve of Victory Day and the military parade on May 9, which is expected to be attended by guests,” it said,

The only foreign president who confirmed his presence at the Red Square celebration was the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov.

The Kremlin assured that Putin “was not injured” and that he “continues to work as usual”. However, the presidency warned that Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures when and where it deems appropriate”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that the military parade on Red Square would proceed as planned.

banned drones

Following an alleged attempted Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin by two unmanned aerial vehicles, Moscow authorities on Wednesday banned the use of drones in the capital.

“We have taken the decision to ban the use of drones in Moscow starting today,” said the mayor of the capital, Sergey Sobyanin, on his Telegram channel.

Sergey Sobyanin added that drones used for state purposes will continue to be allowed to fly in the capital’s airspace.

“The decision was taken to prevent the unauthorized use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which would make the work of security services more difficult,” he explained.

The mayor emphasized that the unauthorized launch of a drone is “a crime and carries administrative and criminal responsibilities”.