Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World
Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin


Volodimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin

Volodimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin

Photo:

AFP/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/ Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK

Volodimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin accused the action of “terrorism” and threatened retaliatory measures.

Ukraine tried last night to attack the Kremlin with drones, the Russian Presidency denounced today, which threatened retaliatory measures. According to the Interfax agency, two drones that were heading to the Kremlin were destroyed and their remains fell on the premises of the main headquarters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia assured this Wednesday that it shot down two Ukrainian drones directed against the Kremlin and denounced an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. “Two drones aimed at the Kremlin” were disabled “thanks to the use of radar systems,” according to the Russian presidency.

We see these actions as an attempted terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president“, he added.

The Kremlin did not provide any evidence of the attack and Ukraine has not commented so far.

News in development…
With information from AFP and EFE

