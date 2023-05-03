Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Volodimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin
AFP/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/ Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK
Volodimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin
The Kremlin accused the action of “terrorism” and threatened retaliatory measures.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Ukraine tried last night to attack the Kremlin with drones, the Russian Presidency denounced today, which threatened retaliatory measures. According to the Interfax agency, two drones that were heading to the Kremlin were destroyed and their remains fell on the premises of the main headquarters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Also: On video: fire in a Russian fuel depot near the Crimean peninsula)
Russia assured this Wednesday that it shot down two Ukrainian drones directed against the Kremlin and denounced an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. “Two drones aimed at the Kremlin” were disabled “thanks to the use of radar systems,” according to the Russian presidency.
“We see these actions as an attempted terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president“, he added.
(Also: Possible ‘default’ in the US?: What does it mean that Biden does not negotiate with Republicans)
The Kremlin did not provide any evidence of the attack and Ukraine has not commented so far.
News in development…
With information from AFP and EFE
