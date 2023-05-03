After a night -from Tuesday to Wednesday- in which Russia and Ukraine exchanged bombardments with unmanned flying devices, the press service of the Russian Presidency announced this Wednesday that one of the Ukrainian attacks reached the Kremlin building where are the office and the main official residence of the president, Vladimir Putin. Different videos show the moment when one of the two drones fired is shot down, although its fragments fall and set fire to the dome of the Senate Palace, which houses the Head of State’s offices. “The Kiev regime has carried out tonight an attempt to attack the residence of the Russian president in the Kremlin,” reads the statement released by the press service, which ensures, however, that Putin “has not been injured as a result of this terrorist action. “Thanks to the appropriate actions of the army and special services through the use of radar systems, the attacking devices have been eliminated (…) there have been no victims or material damage,” the note continues. Kiev denies its direct involvement in the attack although it maintains that there are “local resistance forces” in Russia The statement considers what happened “a planned terrorist action and an attempt to assassinate the president carried out on the eve of Victory Day”, which was celebrated on Tuesday, May 9. Moscow warns that “Russia reserves the right to take response measures where and when it deems appropriate.” Later, the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, explained that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the impact, but at his residence in Novo-Ogariovo, on the outskirts of the capital. Three minutes apart Peskov has also said that what happened does not change the plans in relation to the parade for Victory Day at all. “Will take place. There are no changes to the program,” the presidential spokesman was quoted as saying by the Russian media. Apparently, according to the testimony of alleged eyewitnesses through social networks, the first explosion over the Kremlin occurred around 02:30 in the morning and the second, about three minutes later. By order of the Kremlin Guard, from April 27 to May 10, Red Square and the entire area around the Kremlin are closed to the public and vehicle traffic for fear, according to the Ukrainian press, that produce precisely bombardments like the one on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. Kiev has denied its direct involvement in the attack on the presidential headquarters, although it maintains that there are “local resistance forces” within Russia, without specifying which ones, willing to carry out this type of action.

#Russia #accuses #Ukraine #assassinate #Putin #drones