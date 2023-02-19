Home page politics

Moscow accuses Kiev of a planned nuclear provocation, but gives no evidence for the accusation. All diplomatic developments in the ticker.

Munich – The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost a year. Russia has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of carrying out or planning alleged provocation. This was also the case shortly before the first anniversary of the bloody war: in a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian leadership of preparing a “nuclear provocation” in the war zone.

In the statement released on Sunday (February 19), Russia’s military leadership claims that Kiev would then blame Moscow for the “gross violation” of nuclear safety. However, the ministry does not explain how this allegation came about. In addition, the ministry did not provide any evidence for the allegation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously claimed that he knew the location where Kiev was building a dirty bomb containing nuclear material. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency traveled to Ukraine to investigate the allegations. There was no confirmation of the Russian claims.

According to Russian information, next week, on the first anniversary of the war of aggression ordered by Kremlin chief Putin on February 24, Kiev plans to accuse Moscow of indiscriminate bombing of nuclear objects and “radioactive contamination” of the environment.

For this purpose, some containers with radioactive substances had been transported by a European country, which was not named, circumventing customs regulations. The material should then be used to stage contamination of radioactive dangerous objects. Ukraine, in turn, repeatedly accuses Russia of wanting to trigger a nuclear catastrophe with rockets flying past nuclear power plants. The leadership in Kiev speaks of terrorism and sanctions against Moscow’s nuclear industry.

