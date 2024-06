View of residential buildings damaged by shelling in Orikhiv, near the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO

Russian-installed authorities said on Friday (21) that Ukrainian drone attacks had left two electricity substations out of action in Enerhodar, the city that is home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

An official at the occupied Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest nuclear plant with six reactors, said it was not affected by the military operation.

On Saturday morning (22), the station’s Russian administration stated on its official Telegram channel that some infrastructure facilities, including the transport department and the printing press, were affected by the attacks, adding that nuclear security measures remain fully operational. .

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of threatening nuclear security and promised that Moscow would take measures to stop the attacks.

“In the face of the Zelenskiy regime’s total inability to negotiate anything, our country will take all necessary measures to deny the Kiev regime all means of carrying out attacks like these,” Zakharova said, on the ministry’s website.

Russian troops seized the plant in the early days of the February 2022 invasion. Since then, Moscow and Kiev have routinely traded accusations of security threats surrounding it. The plant is not producing electricity at this time.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the incidents. A Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.