Attacks on military camps in the cities of Ryazan and Engels left 3 soldiers dead, according to Russian Defense information

Attacks with Soviet drones used by Ukraine hit at least 2 military airfields in Russia on Monday (5.Dec.2022), according to information disclosed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Attacks were recorded in the cities of Ryazan and Engels in the Saratov region.

According to Russian forces, 3 soldiers were killed and another 4 were wounded.

In response, Russia announced an attack on Ukraine’s military system, communication centers, energy and military units. The supply of arms to the country was also stopped.

This Tuesday (6.10), the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Vladimirovich, communicated that a fire was registered near the local airfield, but there were no victims.

Ukraine denies responsibility for the attacks. According to Reutersthe Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleskiy Reznikov, mocked the case when questioned about the alleged Ukrainian participation in the attack.

“Russians often smoke in places where smoking is prohibited”said.

Advisor to the country’s presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, said that the Engels base was one of the most equipped and most important for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

“They will try to disperse [aeronaves] to airfields, but all this complicates the operation against Ukraine. Yesterday, thanks to their unsuccessful smoking, we achieved a very big result”said.