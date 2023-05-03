The Kremlin has assured this Wednesday that it has been the target of an attack for the first time in the war unleashed against Ukraine. At least two drones would have tried to hit the heart of Russia. According to President Vladimir Putin’s press service, its anti-aircraft defenses have shot down two Ukrainian unmanned aircraft, although their remains fell inside the complex “without causing casualties or material damage.” The demolition would have caused a fire in one of the domes of the presidential complex. “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems appropriate,” Moscow has threatened kyiv. “The Kremlin considers these actions a terrorist plan and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day and the May 9 parade,” the statement from the Russian presidency underlines, although it does not specify whether Putin was in the residence. Moscow officer at the time.

The Russian president’s habitual residence is on the outskirts of Moscow, in the Novo-Ogariovo palace, where he met this Wednesday with the governor of Nizhny-Novgorod, and on Tuesday he had held several meetings in Saint Petersburg. “His work schedule has not changed, he continues as usual,” the Kremlin note added. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, assures that this attack will not alter the celebration of the parade for Victory Day or Putin’s presence at the event. For the moment, the Ukrainian government has not ruled on the alleged attack.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.