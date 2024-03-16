Russian Foreign Ministry said Kiev had stepped up military interventions to attract support from allies

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this Saturday (16 March 2024) that Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure to disrupt the elections that have been taking place in the country since Friday (15 March). In a statement transmitted by the state agency Tassthe Russian government declared that the Ukrainians were carrying out the attacks to impress their Western allies and intensify their support.

“Obviously, the corrupt Kiev regime intensified its terrorist activities in connection with the Russian presidential elections to show its enthusiasm to its Western sponsors and to garner more financial assistance and lethal weapons.”the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian government reported that it recorded two deaths and 19 injuries in bomb attacks in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, these attacks expose the character “terrorist” of the Ukrainian government and that investigations into the attacks are ongoing.

“All such attempts to influence the expression of people's will through terrorist methods will be thoroughly recorded, duly investigated and those responsible for them will be punished”wrote the ministry.

