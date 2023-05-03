Moscow denounced this May 3 that it shot down two Ukrainian drones directed against the Kremlin facilities. Although President Vladimir Putin was not at the compound, for Russia this is a failed attempt to kill the president and he warned that he reserves the right to take retaliatory measures. Ukraine has not referred to the fact.

Russia accuses Ukraine of an assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin. After having intercepted two drones in the vicinity of the Kremlin, this Wednesday, May 3, Moscow denounced that kyiv tried to attack the facilities of the Russian Government with unmanned aircraft; what they interpret as an assassination attempt against Putin.

“Two drones were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of the actions carried out by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the aircraft were put out of action,” the Kremlin explained in a statement.

Russian authorities stressed that they reserved the right to retaliate, a comment that could suggest a new escalation in the war in Ukraine, which is now 14 months old.

“We consider these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade,” the date for which Russia is preparing for the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

For its part, kyiv has not commented on the facts or dismissed Moscow’s accusations.

News in development…

with Reuters