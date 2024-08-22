The statement explained that the size of the fire and any possible human losses are currently being assessed.

Several Russian media outlets published photos and videos of what appeared to be a fire and black smoke rising from the port.

Attempted bombing of a nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin also accused Ukraine of trying to bomb Russia’s Kursk nuclear power plant in an attack last night, and said Moscow had informed the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency of the situation. Putin made the comments at a meeting with senior Kremlin officials on Thursday to discuss the situation in Russia’s border regions. He did not reveal further details about the incident or provide evidence supported by documents to prove his accusation. Two killed in eastern Ukraine On the other hand, prosecutors said on Thursday that a Russian attack with two guided bombs in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine on the border with Russia’s Kursk region resulted in the deaths of two people. Russian forces dropped two guided bombs on civilian infrastructure, regional prosecutors said in a statement on Telegram. The statement added that one person was injured in the attack.

Russia has launched numerous attacks on Ukrainian border areas, and Kiev said its surprise incursion into the Kursk region was aimed at disrupting Moscow’s ability to launch such attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the Sumy region had been devastated, adding that there had been a decline in the pace of Russian shelling and civilian deaths since the Kursk operation.

And stormed Ukraine Russian border in the Kursk region on August 6 in an attempt to force Moscow to withdraw its forces from the rest of the fighting fronts, but Russian forces It has continued to advance in eastern Ukraine in the past few days.