Moscow has denounced this Friday that the Ukrainian Army has attacked a fuel depot on Russian territory. According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, two helicopters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces would have managed to reach the target located just 80 kilometers north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, one of the toughest fronts in a war that continues already more than a month. There have been no casualties in the attack. The two aircraft would have crossed into Russian territory flying at low altitude in a raid carried out at dawn this Friday, according to Gladkov’s version. A day earlier, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, claimed that his forces had “absolute air superiority” that allowed them to attack the Ukrainians in the west and center of the country. The Ukrainian Government of Volodímir Zelenski has not spoken at the moment.

“The emergency services are trying to extinguish the fire as soon as possible. There is no threat to the population,” added the governor on his Telegram channel. Residents of three streets near the depot were temporarily housed in a city sports center. For its part, the press service of the oil company that owns the facilities, Rosneft, assured that all personnel were evacuated on time.

Two company workers were at the scene at the time of the attack, although they were not injured, according to Belgorod Mayor Anton Ivanov on his Telegram channel. The explosion took place at 5.51. More than 170 worker members sent by the Ministry of Emergencies have participated in the tasks of extinguishing the flames.

On March 29, another unsolved incident occurred in the same region, in the village of Krasny Oktyabr, 20 kilometers from the border. A fire in an ammunition depot caused a series of powerful explosions in the area and four Russian soldiers were injured, according to various sources. TASS news agency. The preliminary version handled by the emergency service is that the fire was due to human error. In addition, some 180 residents were evacuated at night to the capital of the region.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed until midnight on March 28 that during the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, 1,179 civilians have died and another 1,860 have been injured. The United Nations believes that the figures could be “considerably higher” due to the lack of information from the most dangerous areas, and warns that most of the deaths were caused by bomb and missile explosions.

In the separatist region of Donbas, origin of the war that began in 2014, the death toll rises to 326 dead in the territory controlled by kyiv, and 62 dead in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Lugansk and Donetsk.

