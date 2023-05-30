Home page politics

Attack or staging: Moscow was attacked with drones. Who is behind this? Kyiv denies involvement. The development in the live ticker.

May 29 update. 12:15 p.m.: Ukraine has denied involvement in the drone attack on Russia’s capital Moscow and has reacted with ridicule. “Of course we are not directly involved,” said the adviser to the presidential office in Kiev, Mykhailo Podoliak, on Tuesday on the breakfast radio of the Russian journalist Alexander Plyushchev, who is critical of the Kremlin. He scoffed that Russian drones might have returned to their senders.

After explosions in Moscow: Kiev reacts with mockery to the Kremlin’s accusations

“You know that we are approaching the era of artificial intelligence. Maybe not all drones are ready to attack Ukraine and they want to return to their creators asking: Why are you sending us against the children of Ukraine? On Kyiv? And so on,” Podoljak said, according to the report.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government advisor predicted that the number of attacks on Russian territory would probably continue to increase. “Anyone who believes (…) that they can destroy another sovereign state with absolute impunity hasn’t understood after 15 months that they can’t repeat 2014.” At that time, Russia had annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Drone attack on Moscow: Russia blames Ukraine for the terrorist act

First report from May 29th: Moscow – Eight drones, all destroyed: After a nighttime drone attack, Russia accused Ukraine of being the perpetrator. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the incident and accused the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy of targeted terrorism. “This morning the Kiev regime carried out an act of terrorism using unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow,” the statement said. Moscow did not provide any evidence to support the allegations. There was initially no reaction from Ukraine, against which Russia has been at war for more than 15 months.

The drone attack on Russia’s capital Moscow occurred on Tuesday (May 30). Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that the country’s political center was attacked by several drones. In a message on Telegram, he explained: “This morning, some buildings were slightly damaged as a result of a drone attack.” There were no serious injuries and the background was still being investigated.

Destroyed apartment building in Moscow: President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for the drone attacks. © Gavriil Grigorov/Uncredited/dpa/Montage

According to the news agency RIA Two residential buildings were hit, as reported by the rescue service. There was an injured person. Some residents of a building in the southern part of the city had to leave their homes and were taken to safety. According to the Kremlin, a total of eight drones were used, all of which were destroyed. Three were deflected from their original trajectory, the remaining five were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, it said.

Defense against drones in the Ukraine war: Mayor of Moscow confirms the attack

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed that air defenses were activated as a result of the attack. He said: “Some drones were shot down on the way to Moscow.” Photos and videos of a column of smoke were shared on social media. According to unconfirmed reports from Russian Telegram channels, a total of around 25 unmanned aerial vehicles are said to have originally flown in the direction of Moscow, most of which were destroyed by anti-drone defenses. The number was then corrected downwards by the Kremlin.

War in Ukraine: Drone attacks shake Kiev and Moscow

For more than 15 months, Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, whose capital has recently come under rocket fire every night. In recent weeks, shelling and drone attacks have increased in various regions of Russia. A particularly spectacular incident occurred in early May when two flying objects were shot down just above the Kremlin.

Drones on the Kremlin: The last incident was rated as an assassination attempt on Putin

Moscow saw it as an alleged attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin and also accused the Ukrainian leadership at the time. However, the Kiev government denies any involvement. Many international observers believe it is possible that the attack on the Kremlin was orchestrated by Moscow itself to justify the brutal attacks on Ukraine. However, the process at that time could not be completely clarified. The USA itself does not rule out Ukrainian participation.

Most recently, however, partisan movements had repeatedly ensured that isolated attacks were carried out on Russian soil and put Putin in trouble. But mostly military facilities and infrastructure near the border were attacked. (jkf/ with material from the dpa)