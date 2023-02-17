Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova accused the United States of hushing up the disaster in Ohio

In early February, several dozen wagons of a freight train derailed in the US state of Ohio. The train was carrying dangerous chemicals. The agency reported Associated Press (AP).

Silence

The Russian authorities have accused the Americans of hushing up a major environmental disaster. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the administration of US President Joe Biden deliberately hushed up the issue of the accident in Ohio in order to “bring the head of state and his cabinet out of the information attack.”

“The Biden administration is diligently hushing up American failures caused by the oversights of local regulators related to the transportation of goods dangerous to human health” Maria ZakharovaRepresentative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

For his part, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov indicatedthat animals died due to the burning of chemicals.

“Ohio has experienced, I believe, a serious environmental disaster. An entire train carrying highly hazardous chemical waste has derailed. We classify it as waste of the first hazard class. See also Bad Bunny monopolizes the nominations of the Latin Grammys Sergey IvanovSpecial Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport

Tragedy in East Palestine Village

The accident occurred in the village of East Palestine at about nine o’clock in the evening on Friday, February 3. A 100-car train was traveling from Madison, Illinois to Conway, Pennsylvania. As a result, almost 50 wagons derailed and were engulfed in flames. The 20 wagons were carrying hazardous substances, which, as noted, could pose any hazard, “including flammable, combustible or environmentally hazardous substances.”

20 wagons contained hazardous substances

Initially, it was not reported which substances were transported on the train. However, Michael Graham, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said that 14 of the cars contained vinyl chloride, which, when burned, can release toxic substances, including carbon monoxide and phosgene. He also added that after the crash, at least one car was released from the contents through a pressure relief device.

Consequences

The environmental situation in the state has caused concern due to the properties of the substances transported. As a result of burning, they could seriously affect air quality and public health – vinyl chloride is associated with an increased risk of developing cancer. Mayor Trent Conaway notedthat air quality monitoring did not record dangerous values, but at least 1.5 thousand local residents were evacuated. A help center was opened in the village, some residents took refuge in the school building. 8 February evacuation order canceled.

A few days after the incident decided intentionally blow up several tanks of hazardous substances due to the threat of a larger explosion.

As a result, in some areas of Eastern Palestine, a chemical smell began to be felt, and residents after returning home began to complain of headaches and discomfort in the throat. Residents have been advised to drink bottled water until tests confirm the safety of tap water. Moreover, as a result of the incident were contaminated rivers killed thousands of fish.

World resonance and ridicule of Biden

What happened did not go unnoticed in the world. So, political observer and Fox News journalist Tomi Laren criticized Biden’s behavior. She accused the authorities of inaction, notingthat the head of state focused on the Ukrainian crisis instead of dealing with a chemical accident in his country.

Later, the son of former US President Donald Trump dedicated an Instagram post to the problem. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia). In a joking manner, he commented on Biden’s refusal to allocate funds for disaster relief and suggested that the head of state wear a mask with the face of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Similar emergencies have already been in the United States

A similar incident occurred in the US in December 2022. Then over 14 thousand barrels of oil fell into the stream as a result of a large-scale leak at the Keystone large pipeline in the US state of Kansas. It became Keystone’s third in a row since the launch of the oil pipeline in 2010. Shortly after the incident, Maria Zakharova also criticized the Western media for hushing up the environmental disaster.