Russia's Foreign Espionage Service (SVR) accused US private military companies on Tuesday of recruit convicts from Mexico and Colombia in US prisons to send them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

“United States private military companies, under the direction of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, began recruiting representatives of Mexican and Colombian drug cartels serving sentences in American prisons to participate in the Ukrainian conflict,” he reported. the SVR in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to the entity, “The United States resorts to increasingly desperate methods in its attempts to change the situation on the Ukrainian front, by reinforce the ranks of the demobilized Ukrainian military with multinational scum with tendencies towards armed violence“.

The criminal gang will be made up of several hundred Mexicans and Colombians. If they accept this 'job' they are promised total amnesty with the hope that they will never return.

“Of course, the prospects of a new injection of 'soldiers of fortune' chosen from serial killers, drug addicts and rapists (…) raise concern. However, American plans to achieve a tactical advantage in the field of battle is doomed to failure,” added the SVR.

He added that It is expected that the first batch of “these hitmen will be transferred to the battlefield in the summer of this year.”

The SVR warned that “if the pilot project (…) is successful, the butcher recruitment program will continue and will be expanded with the call of criminals from other countries with serious criminal situations.”

Russian bombing left several areas of Mariupol reduced to rubble. Photo:Getty Images Share

However, he noted that This process is going through difficulties, since “negotiations with narcobarons are difficult” and no criminal dares to cooperate with the US authorities without the approval of their bosses.

The gang leaders try to sell their henchmen as expensively as possible, thereby putting the fulfillment of American plans at risk.

The SVR noted that This shows that the Administration of President Joe Biden “admits in practice its impotence and shows us once again the inconsistency of the kyiv regime supported by them.”

After the failure of the 2023 summer counteroffensive, Ukraine has had great difficulties with the call-up, which has been aggravated by delays in the approval of a new mobilization law, which has been bogged down in the Verkhovna Rada for four months.

The president of Ukraine himself, Volodymyr Zelensky, called on Ukrainian deputies to put aside “populism” and approve the new mobilization law.