Russia accused Washington on Thursday of being behind the Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin and other attacks on Russian territory.

“We know that the decisions on the attacks are not taken in kyiv, but in Washington,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his daily telephone press conference.

The United States “decides the objectives and the means and kyiv executes,” he said.

“kyiv is not always given permission to choose the means,” he added.

Peskov said that Moscow is “perfectly aware” of this and Washington must understand it.

The Kremlin spokesman assured that a “thorough investigation” of the drone attack on the Kremlin is underway and that the Russian response will be “balanced and in line with the interests” of the country.

Asked about the material impact of the falling debris of the downed drones, Peskov said that two copper plates from the dome of the Kremlin Senate Palace were damaged.

“Other damage or destruction has not been recorded,” he stressed.

As for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s reaction to the attack, Peskov said that in extreme situations Putin always “maintains calm, focused and clear in the assessments and orders he gives.”

At the same time, he indicated that what happened will not alter Putin’s plans, that today he will work in the Kremlin and not at his residence in Novo-Ogariovo, on the outskirts of Moscow.

Still, security measures after the Kremlin attack will be strengthened, Peskov said.

Kremlin points to attack against Putin

The spokesman for the Russian Presidency confirmed again that the parade on May 9 in Red Square in which Putin will take part remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it recalled that Moscow reserves the right to respond to attempts to commit attacks in Russia.

“These crimes must not go unanswered (…) We are convinced that the culprits will be found and will bear severe and inevitable punishment,” indicates the official note.

Moscow called on other countries and international organizations to condemn Kiev’s “criminal” actions and force it to “fulfill its obligations in the field of combating terrorism, humanitarian law and the protection of human rights.”

